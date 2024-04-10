Grants Pass High School band’s Jazz Fest to feature guest saxophonist

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Grants Pass High School band program is holding its annual Jazz Fest Concert Saturday featuring an accomplished saxophonist.

Three-time Grammy award winning saxophonist, Bob Reynolds who has worked with the likes of John Mayer, the 1975 and USHER will be in Grants Pass. Reynolds will be playing with the jazz programs at North and South Middle Schools as well as Grants Pass High School.

This year, the Jazz Fest is also a fundraiser, so some of the student musicians can travel to Japan to play with other students. Organizers say that this opportunity for students is what the music program is all about: creating memories. Grants Pass High School Jazz Fest Committee Chair, Syrena Steele said,

“For some of these kids, music is their life, the band program is their everything. Every elective that they have in high school is devoted to band in some way shape or form and it’s more than just the music, it’s the experience, it’s the relationships that they build along the way. It’s the memories that are going to last a lifetime.”

The concert will take place at the Grants Pass High School Performing Arts Center. There will be a silent auction starting at 4:30 p.m. the show starts at 6 p.m.

