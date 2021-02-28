Grants Pass High School hosts rally in support of re-opening all schools

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A group of families, students and other members of the community attended a rally outside Grants Pass High School Saturday afternoon.
The rally focused on re-opening the schools, as well as sports and other school activities.
Students, teachers and health care professionals spoke at the event.
They spoke about how challenging not having students in classrooms is on mental health and affecting their learning.
“In the last year, I have made more referrals for psychiatric medication for youth than I have in the previous six years combined,” Licensed Professional Counselor, Tressi Albee, said.
“The health and the well-being of our children is not a political issue … it is a right or wrong issue,” orthopedic surgeon, Matt Nugent, said.
Josephine County is still in the “extreme category.”
Not all students in the Grants Pass School District are back to full in-person learning.
