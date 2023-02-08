Grants Pass High School names first female principle in school history

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Grants Pass High School is announcing a historic hire for the school’s next principal.

The District announced current assistant principal, Michele Napier as its next principal. According to officials, she now becomes the first female principal in the school’s history.

“I’m super honored that the district trusts me to take on this role,” Napier told NBC5. “I hope that it shows all kids especially young women that anything is possible especially if you put your mind to it.”

Originally from Grants Pass, Napier said she spent her entire educational career at GPHS.

Her goals coming in is to ensure student safety, and future success of students.

Napier will begin her position officially this summer.

To view more about her background visit: Grants Pass School District 7