Grants Pass High School props vandalized

“It’s a small community to make this thing run,” Jason Garcia, band director, said.
While the GPHS band is busy practicing, their parents are busy building props. Band parents built a set of bridges and a river for the band to use in competitions. They’ve been working on it for months. In one night, their hard work was destroyed.
“The parents of the band help a lot. They spend time out of their jobs to help us with our props,” Savannah Jarosz, senior, said.
Every year, those props get bigger. This year they have two 40-foot bridges with a river running from end zone to end zone. But early this week, the side of the bridges were vandalized.
“We all got in a team meeting and then he told the whole band that the tarps had been vandalized,” Ella Hayes, sophomore, said.
“This tarp on our props that was painted to look like brick, but then half of it was torn off by someone and we don’t really know who,” Gavin Padgett, senior, said.
“They’re gone and they’re slashed. Looked like someone cut them up with a knife,” Garcia said.
Parents began the project in May. Now they have just days to try to fix it. Students said parents were working well into Wednesday night.
“I felt really bad cause I know that they work so hard and they spend so many hours dedicating time to the band,” Hayes said.
“We can’t do anything about it now, so we’re just going to try to continue and maybe find another way to make it happen and repair the damages that can be done,” Garcia said.
The band isn’t sure they’ll have the props ready in time for their competition near Portland this weekend.
“It’ll definitely be a stretch to get them done before the Saturday competition, but we have to start all over with some of it,” Hayes said.
But after their hopeful win, they hope to have a plan in place for the Northwest competition next weekend.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.