Grants Pass high schoolers raising money for clean water

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A group of high schoolers in Grants Pass are making an impact and saving lives a world away.
Abby Durrant, Senior, Grants Pass High School and Ariana Scott, Junior, North Valley High School, might go to rival grants pass high schools, but they share a passion for making the world a better place.
“Water is something so basic that I take for granted, I wonder what else I am taking for granted,” says Durrant.
Abby and Ariana are both in the Interact Club, which is a service club for high schoolers. Their clubs chose to partner with an non-profit called the Thirst Project, in order to raise awareness about the global water crisis.
“We started out with the goal of just one well. Then we were like why don’t we just keep going. We’re not done,” says Scott.
The Thirst Project will use the money raised from the clubs in Grants Pass, North Valley and Hidden Valley to help a village in Eswatini, Africa.
“It was off to the races. We contacted rotary clubs, we did a rummage sale, we were at the rotary track meet,” says Durrant.
The Interact Clubs of Grants Pass raised $25,000, which is more than enough money to build two wells. Impressed by their work, the Thirst Project invited Abby and Ariana as representatives of their group to travel to the Eswatini village.
“It’s an amazing opportunity that I never thought I was going to be apart of. But I’m extremely excited I’m getting to go with Abby. It’s a little less nerve wracking,” says Scott.
A link for Durrant and Scott’s GoFundMe to help pay for their trip to Africa.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]