Grants Pass hopes to bring Project Turnkey development to the city

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The city of Grants Pass is hoping to help locals in need with additional housing, by applying for an Oregon Community Foundation grant. It hopes to open a Project Turnkey facility after other ones are in the works in Ashland and Medford.
The Grants Pass City Council sent a letter to the Oregon Community Foundation asking for its support for new development. This comes after the Oregon Legislature set aside $65 dollars for the purpose of acquiring hotels and operating them as congregate housing facilities.
In Medford, the Redwood Inn, a 47-room motel on Riverside Avenue, is getting an upgrade to help people affected by Covid and southern Oregon’s fires. It’s the same situation for a super 8 motel location in Ashland.
The targeted site for the project in Grants Pass is the Sunset Inn Motel.
“Ashland is having the issues, Medford’s having these issues, Grants Pass is having the issues we’re not alone here so I’m not surprised to see it rather popular because all these communities have the need,” said Dwight Faszer II, Grants Pass City Council President
The application is being finalized by the city. If the grant request gets approved, construction could start at the Sunset Inn Motel, as soon as June.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.