Grants Pass keeps the roads clear

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The city of Grants Pass says roads fared well Wednesday morning. Public works says crews de-iced steep hills, but prioritized the many fallen trees.

Grants Pass residents say while the sidewalks and roads were a little slick, conditions improved throughout the day.

“Roads aren’t too bad. A lot of the main highways are cleared. A lot of the not main roads are not really plowed, but it’s all slush cause it’s kind of melting,” Taylor Schindele, Grants Pass resident, said.

The city says they have trucks with de-icer ready to go. Grants Pass does have a snow plow, but they haven’t had to use it.

