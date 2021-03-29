Grants Pass lands on Expedia’s “Friendliest Cities” Top 20 list

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent ranking of “friendliest cities” was just released by popular travel website Expedia and Grants Pass is on it!
Grants Pass landed in the top 20 of the list with Whitefish, Montana coming in at number one.
It is listed at number 17 on Expedia with the travel-planning company using highest mentions of terms like “friendly,” “friendliest,” “amiable” and other phrases mentioned on its site to compile the list.
Kat Lewman, owner of the Old Town Antique Mall in downtown, is originally from Wisconsin and moved here with her husband in 2007.
Chalene Lambert is from Florida, but loves southern Oregon, moving to Grants Pass 15 years ago.
Both of Lambert and Lewman’s husbands are Grants Pass natives and they agree the ranking fits the area.
“Everybody is here because it’s a beautiful climate and it’s fun, but everybody has roots here and it feels right,” Lewman said.
“It’s just a friendly place to work and to live, actually, so. It’s like a small family,” Lambert said.
The ranking covered reviews from travelers between January 2019 and December 2020.
