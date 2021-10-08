Grants Pass looks to open urban campground to address homelessness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass could soon follow in Medford’s footsteps and get its own Urban Campground soon. It’s a project the city and All Care Community Foundation are spearheading to help get locals back on their feet.
It’s something stakeholders say is long overdue. But now community leaders in Grants Pass are coming together to figure out a solution and help the homeless.
“This would be the first low-barrier shelter for unhoused in our community, which is huge,” said Grants Pass City Councilor Brian DeLaGrange said he’s one of many in the city government who supports an urban campground. The city is now partnering with the All Care Community Foundation to get it done.
“There’s a will to do it now. The need has been here for a long time,” said Sam Engel, “This is everybody’s problem. Homelessness and poverty is something that affects everyone”.
Sam Engel volunteers for the foundation he hopes the project will be up and running by January. Though a location hasn’t been selected he believes the project will benefit everyone in the community.
“We want to keep creating ways that grants pass could be the healthiest, most productive, most prosperous community it possibly can be,” said Engel.
Engel hopes this is the first of many projects in Josephine County that addresses homelessness. The City of Grants Pass and All Care Community Foundation plan to work with Medford-based Rogue Retreat on the project. Rogue Retreat opened an urban campground in Medford last year.
