Grants Pass man faces weapon and drug charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man is arrested, after police say he fired a gun near a 7/11 store on 6th St. in Grants Pass on Sunday.

Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to a reported disturbance around 5 a.m. A man was reported to be yelling at another person and then fired a handgun in a nearby neighborhood.

Police identified 35-year-old Lavester Larant White and took him to the Josephine County Jail. Police say White was in possession of a concealed handgun, concealed brass knuckle/switch blade knife, cocaine and methamphetamine.

He is facing multiple charges unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, and possession of a firearm.

There were no reported injuries. Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

