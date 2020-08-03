Grants Pass man faces weapon and drug charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man is arrested, after police say he fired a gun near a 7/11 store on 6th St. in Grants Pass on Sunday.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to a reported disturbance around 5 a.m. A man was reported to be yelling at another person and then fired a handgun in a nearby neighborhood.
Police identified 35-year-old Lavester Larant White and took him to the Josephine County Jail. Police say White was in possession of a concealed handgun, concealed brass knuckle/switch blade knife, cocaine and methamphetamine.
He is facing multiple charges unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, and possession of a firearm.
There were no reported injuries. Anyone with more information is asked to call police.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.