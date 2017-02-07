Grants Pass may approve new Balloon and Kite Festival

Grants Pass, Ore. — A festival to help non-profits could be coming to Grants Pass. At the City Council meeting on Monday, a Balloon and Kite Festival was presented by members of Greater Grants Pass Rotary.
It would be held the first weekend in June. Organizers say the family event would give back to those struggling in the community, through organizations like Every Child, Casa, and Safe Families.
Another goal of the festival is to bring more tourism to Grants Pass.
“It’s a really attractive thing to folks who don’t live here to come and see this, and then while they’re here, experience our community and see what we have to offer,” Caleb LaPlante said.
Council members discussed funding possibilities, and whether they should finance one or two years at this time. The festival would need $20,000 for just this year’s event.
The money would come from a tourism fund collected by hotel tax revenue.