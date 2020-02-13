Grants Pass neighbors say police operation is a pot fest

More information is coming into NBC5 News about an investigation in Grants Pass that had police from multiple agencies surrounding a property.
State and local police were seen around a few warehouses Tuesday morning and again the next day around the I-5 exit at milepost 55.
Neighbors say the warehouses were always quiet, but they could smell marijuana. The buildings police focused on were between Foothill Blvd. and the interstate.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is still under investigation. Oregon State Police would only tell us a search warrant was being served. The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office says it won’t release any more details, as it’s an ongoing investigation.
