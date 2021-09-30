RV non-profit working to revamp park for mountain biking

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Rogue Valley non-profit is working to revamp a Grants Pass park into a youth mountain bike facility.
The Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association has raised more than $17,000 through community grants and a GoFundMe campaign. The city contributed an additional $10,000 to jump-start the project.
Loveless Park has been around for over 30 years and is a popular biking spot. The city says the funds will add amenities to the jumps, like bridges and ramps, to help teach youth learn the basics of mountain biking.
“When you have community members who are passionate about a particular project and want to go out and raise money and invest in the parks, that’s not something we see every day so we want to take advantage of this excitement for the park,” said Brad Clark, GP Community Development Director.
Clark says site work is expected to begin later this fall.
