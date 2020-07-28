Grants Pass’ only distillery is moving locations to boost business

GRANTS PASS, Ore.— The only distillery in Grants Pass has moved locations in the hopes of driving business.
The owner of Sundance Distilling, Brandan Conover, says the old tasting room was located in the Riverside Plaza but what place in the back and hard to see.
He says he’s always had the idea of moving the tasting room to a more visible space but didn’t think it would come during a global pandemic.
“This year is probably going to be pretty tight but I think next year if everything is good, I think it’ll really really get things going,” Conover said. “So that’s one of the main reasons we took the chance.”
The new tasting room is located at 980 SW 6th St. in Grants Pass near Hellgate Jetboat Excursions.
Conover says he hopes this new location will bring in new customers.
