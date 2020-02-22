Grants Pass plans to update hundreds of school security cameras

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hundreds of security cameras are getting updated at ten Grants Pass schools.
Roughly 250 cameras will be installed inside and outside buildings in the Grants Pass School District, starting with Highland Elementary. The district says current security cameras are outdated and footage is grainy. With safety a number one concern, they decided it was time for an update.
“If anything ever happens that involves students or staff or community members, it’s just another level that we can provide for safety and security for everybody that uses our facilities,” Sherri Ely, Grants Pass School District director, said.
The district office and transportation offices will also receive new cameras. The district says they hope to have all cameras installed this fall.
