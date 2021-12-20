Grants Pass police arrest suspect accused of stealing multiple trailers

GRANTS PASS, Ore — The Grants Pass Police Department said it arrested a suspect accused of stealing six trailers in Josephine county.

On Monday, police said it acted on a lead regarding a theft of a trailer from Sunday night. A Josephine County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle – and identified the man as Tyler Adair.

Detectives then located six stolen trailers at the suspect’s home on Monument drive. Police say additional stolen property was also found- totaling the amount recovered at more than $10,000.

GPPD stated at least ten victims were contacted and had their stolen property returned to them.

Adair was arrested and booked at the Josephine county jail on several charges including theft in the first and second degree.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Grants Pass Police Detectives at 541-450-6260

