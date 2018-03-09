Grants Pass Police investigating vandalism to several business vehicles

Grants Pass Police are investigating vandalism to numerous business vehicles.
It happened at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Foothill Boulevard. Police say a male suspect smashed the side triangle windows or sunroofs of at least eight vehicles in the parking lot.
The vehicles belonged to A-1 Commercial Cleaning, Trinity Valley Pharmacy, and an unnamed pluming company.
Police said the male suspect was scared away by one of the victims and he ran northbound through the parking lot to escape.
Police said it was initially unknown whether anything was stolen out of the vehicles. An employee at one of the business who chose to remain anonymous told NBC5 some tools and supplies were stolen from one of the businesses.
Due to the darkness, the suspect could only be described as 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches tall, around 180 pounds, and wearing all dark clothing. He faces charges of 1st-Degree Criminal Mischief.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Public Safety Department at (541)-450-6260.