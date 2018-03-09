Home
Grants Pass Police investigating vandalism to several business vehicles

Grants Pass Police investigating vandalism to several business vehicles

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

Grants Pass Police are investigating vandalism to numerous business vehicles.

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Foothill Boulevard. Police say a male suspect smashed the side triangle windows or sunroofs of at least eight vehicles in the parking lot.

The vehicles belonged to A-1 Commercial Cleaning, Trinity Valley Pharmacy, and an unnamed pluming company.

Police said the male suspect was scared away by one of the victims and he ran northbound through the parking lot to escape.

Police said it was initially unknown whether anything was stolen out of the vehicles. An employee at one of the business who chose to remain anonymous told NBC5 some tools and supplies were stolen from one of the businesses.

Due to the darkness, the suspect could only be described as 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches tall, around 180 pounds, and wearing all dark clothing. He faces charges of 1st-Degree Criminal Mischief.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Public Safety Department at (541)-450-6260.

Kristina Zagame

NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.

Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.

When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

KOBI-TV NBC5/KOTI-TV NBC2 - 2015 Logo
Real Time Web Analytics