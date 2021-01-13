Grants Pass police K9 helps find over 15 pounds of meth

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass police dog helped catch an alleged drug trafficker.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said that months ago, police from multiple agencies began an investigation into a drug trafficking operation that was bringing “large quantities” of methamphetamine to Josephine County from California.
Police said on November 11, officers started following Migueal Jauregui-HernandezAngel as he drove from California to Oregon.
At about 3:15 p.m., Jauregui-Hernandez’s vehicle was pulled over.
During the traffic stop, GPDPS’s narcotic detection K9 “Match” reportedly alerted to the possible presence of controlled substances.
According to GPDPS, the vehicle was searched and detectives found 15.9 pounds of methamphetamine.
Jauregui-Hernandez was taken into custody and lodged in the Josephine County Jail.