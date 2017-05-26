Grants Pass police search for daycare graffiti suspect

Grants Pass, Ore. — A daycare center in Grants Pass was vandalized this week. Police say someone tagged the building with the message, ‘human = trash.’
The graffiti is across the parking lot, in plain view, on the daycare’s storage building. Police were notified of the graffiti at ‘A Place for Children’ on Tuesday morning.
Investigators don’t have any security video to help them in the case, but they say the message itself could help them track down a suspect.
“Most people who engage in graffiti sign their work,” Lt. Dennis Ward said.”This isn’t a particular tag that’s known to us.”
Officers say they’ll keep an eye out for similar messages, in the hopes of finding the person responsible.
Police say graffiti isn’t common in that part of town, but it’s a problem that’s been on the rise all over the city. If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.