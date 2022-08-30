Grants Pass police seek ‘check forgery artist’

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff August 30, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police are asking for help catching a forgery suspect.

Investigators said they’re trying to identify a person described as a talented “check forgery artist.”

Police are reportedly hoping she can “give some insight into her methods and help us solve more of these types of fraud crimes.”

The Grants Pass Police Department said she may be somewhere between Grants Pass and Canyonville.

Anyone with further information is asked to call GPPD at 541-450-6260. Refer to case number 22-33010.

