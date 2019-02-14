Grants Pass ranked third most unaffordable city for housing in the U.S.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One of the most unaffordable housing markets in the entire country is right here in southern Oregon.
A recent study is showing “living rogue” in the City of Grants Pass may also mean living stretched thin. That’s according to new findings by realtor.com.
Their study looked at where the widest gap is between how much people earn and how much they have to pay for housing.
The City of Grants Pass came in at third on that list right after Santa Cruz and Miami.
The study reports that Grants Pass residents are typically spending about 27 percent of their income on housing.
Other cities with un-affordable housing markets but listed below Grants Pass, included Atlantic City, New York City, and Kahului Hawaii.
You can read the realtor.com study here: https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/these-are-americas-most-unaffordable-cities-for-housing/