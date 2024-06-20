Grants Pass Remembrance Coalition holds 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Grants Pass Remembrance Coalition held its second annual Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Park Wednesday afternoon.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 as a celebration of the end of slavery in 1865 and the nation’s pursuit of freedom, liberty and justice for all.

Folks were invited to celebrate in Grants Pass with food trucks, face painting, lawn games, music, and Juneteenth bingo with prizes from local businesses.

Sylvia Marr, one of the Caretakers for the Grants Pass Remembrance Coalition, says the holiday is still new to people, so it’s important to encourage celebrations.

“Our schools, our community, we have a diversity herein Grants Pass. So, it makes sense, this is a holiday that we can all get around,” Marr said. “It’s not political, you know, it’s just about fun and community.”

Marr says its vital to celebrate black history in Grants Pass, as the city is a former sundown town.

She says all are welcome to celebrate this patriotic holiday.

