Grants Pass residents invited to forum over potential utility increase

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass residents could soon be facing an increase in utility fees. A public forum was held Thursday night to present the changes to the public, and ask for input.
The presentation also included the reasons behind them. City representatives said the biggest item on the agenda is replacing the the 86-year old water treatment plant.
“Water is really the cornerstone of the community, and if that treatment plant were to fail… and it is our sole source of drinking water, we would really have an issue here with being able to provide services,” Public Works Director Jason Canady said.
Currently, the waste water treatment plant is being retrofitted. Together, these projects will cost anywhere from $58 to $74 million.
The city is also looking at adding a storm water utility, which would likely be $4 to $6 a month.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: