Grants Pass restaurants get the okay to expand into city parking areas

Grants Pass, Ore — Restaurants in the city of Grants Pass are expanding but only by about 10 feet.
Wednesday night the Grants Pass City Council approved a program that will allow restaurants to place seating in city parking areas, also known as ‘parkettes’.
The city already placed concrete barriers at 6 downtown restaurants allowing customers to eat on the streets.
The 3 month program is aimed at increasing the number of customers while also obeying state public health mandates.
“Tables and chairs are keys to a restaurants business plan, and when they can only operate at half capacity this is an opportunity to get them to operate at full capacity” said Grants Pass City Manager Aaron Cubic.
The outdoor seating will expand the no smoking area around the ‘parkettes’ by ten feet.
The city plans on reevaluating the program after 30 days.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.