Grants Pass says tap water is safe to drink, regardless of odor

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The City of Grants Pass says it’s been getting reports of tap water having an unpleasant odor, but the city assures the public that the water is safe to drink.

According to Adam Smith, the Water Filtration Plant Superintendent for Grants Pass, tests have been run on the tap water and it’s been able to rule out harmful toxins related to algae and Cyanobacteria.

The city says it’s working to discover the source of the smell.

The city currently suspects compounds naturally occurring in rivers and lakes, where the city’s drinking water is sourced from, may be the cause.

Smith says it’s pretty common for tap water to take on a different taste or smell.

“We remove, you know, as much as we can. We use a multi-barrier process. So, no toxins, it’s just a natural terpene in the water that kind of gives it a funky aroma,” Smith said.

Smith says the smell can be cut back by replacing your activated carbon filter.

