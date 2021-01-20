Grants Pass School Board Chair encourages teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Unlike Jackson Co., Josephine Co. is vaccinating educators along with people in Phase 1A for its vaccination clinics this week.
School districts can’t force employees to get the vaccine, like any employer. However, with the push for in-person learning, many employers are encouraging their people to consider getting the shots.
Josephine Co. educators are now being included in its vaccination clinics beginning this weekend. But even if the shot is offered to teachers districts can’t force employees to get it.
“Right now we have 60% of our staff saying they are comfortable and looking forward to receiving a vaccine,” said Three Rivers Superintendent Dave Valenzuela.
But as districts look to reopen, Valenzuela said it’s a major step in creating a healthier community.
“The rollout of the vaccine you know more and more people in our community receiving that vaccine will certainly lend our ability to reopen [more safely],” said Valenzuela.
Grants Pass District 7 also isn’t forcing its employees to get the vaccine. However, Grants Pass School Board Chair, Dr. Scott Nelson, took to Youtube last week to promote the idea.
“I would simply encourage everyone to receive the vaccine. Do it for you, your family, the children you work with, your friends, and your colleagues,” said Dr. Nelson.
Dr. Nelson, a colon and rectal surgeon at Asante goes into detail, debunking widely spread myths.
“The vaccine came out too fast or I don’t think it’s safe, or I may lose my hair if I get it. These arguments honestly don’t come from informed sources,” said Dr. Nelson.
The Three Rivers Education Association surveyed its members. The survey showed 40% of its teachers thought the availability of COVID-19 vaccines should be a requirement for reopening to in-person learning.
