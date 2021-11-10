Grants Pass School Board hearing former ‘I Resolve’ educators’ appeal for reinstatement

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 9, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 9, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School Board is bringing forward an appeal for two educators to get their jobs back.

NBC5 News reported earlier this year how the two women shared their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet and lost their jobs. Some called the comments made by the educators insensitive.

Educators Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart were fired in July, not for their involvement in the I Resolve movement, but for using district equipment for a personal project. But Tuesday night the Grants Pass School Board will consider their reinstatement. The educators’ lawyer said the board should never have fired his clients.

“This is a very unpopular move, from what I understand there are certain members of the council who are reconsidering their position that they took last time,” said Ray Hacke, Damiano, and Medart’s attorney.

Hacke said his clients were given a list of questions to answer prior to the meeting. He said some of the questions they were asked include how they will comply with the district policy, as well and whether will they be respectful of students’ gender identity.

The two educators previously filed a federal lawsuit against the school district. Their lawyer told NBC5 News they are in the discovery phase of litigation.

It’s unclear if the board will make a decision Tuesday night. NBC5 News has a reporter there. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]