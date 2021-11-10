Grants Pass School Board hearing former ‘I Resolve’ educators’ appeal for reinstatement

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School Board is bringing forward an appeal for two educators to get their jobs back.

NBC5 News reported earlier this year how the two women shared their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet and lost their jobs. Some called the comments made by the educators insensitive.

Educators Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart were fired in July, not for their involvement in the I Resolve movement, but for using district equipment for a personal project. But Tuesday night the Grants Pass School Board will consider their reinstatement. The educators’ lawyer said the board should never have fired his clients.

“This is a very unpopular move, from what I understand there are certain members of the council who are reconsidering their position that they took last time,” said Ray Hacke, Damiano, and Medart’s attorney.

Hacke said his clients were given a list of questions to answer prior to the meeting. He said some of the questions they were asked include how they will comply with the district policy, as well and whether will they be respectful of students’ gender identity.

The two educators previously filed a federal lawsuit against the school district. Their lawyer told NBC5 News they are in the discovery phase of litigation.

It’s unclear if the board will make a decision Tuesday night. NBC5 News has a reporter there. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.