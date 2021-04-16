Home
Grants Pass School Board hires outside investigator over educators’ LGBTQ+ comments

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School Board has hired an outside investigator to look into controversial statements made by a pair of middle school educators.

The School Board approved the hiring of Pacific Consulting and Investigations. It’s run by the former Director of the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Bill Landis. He will investigate the comments made by North Middle School’s Assistant Principal, Rachel Damiano, and 7th-grade teacher Katie Medart.

NBC5 News reported last week about how the two women were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation at both the state and federal levels on the internet. Some are calling the comments made by the educators insensitive and are asking for the school district to fire them.

The educators say they’re expressing their personal opinions for “pragmatic, loving, and inclusive verbiage adjustments”.

