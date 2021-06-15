Home
Grants Pass School District 7 faces another lawsuit from a middle school teacher

GRANTS PASS, Ore.  Grants Pass School District 7 is facing another lawsuit from a middle school teacher. This time for alleged violations of free speech.

South Middle School teacher, Ryan Clark filed a lawsuit against his employer. He said his First Amendment rights were violated.

This comes after he was reported by a colleague when he participated on his off time in an evangelical group called the Rogue Valley Salt Shakers. According to the lawsuit, the district forbade Clark from preaching with the group, calling it hateful.

“If you truly believe that hell exists, then the most loving thing you can do is to warn people about it and try to prevent people from going there. And that’s where Ryan’s heart’s at,” said Ray Hacke, Clark’s Attorney.

The lawsuit said the district also prohibited Clark from speaking at youth gatherings, including teaching Sunday school.

NBC5 News reached out to Grants Pass School District 7, a representative said they can’t comment on pending litigation.

