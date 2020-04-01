Home
Grants Pass School District 7 introducing bus stop meal program

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Starting tomorrow Grants Pass School District 7 will provide free grab-and-go meals at bus stops.

With school out of session, many students are left without food. Kids under 18 already have the option of picking up food at a local elementary school.

Even if you’re not a student in the Grants Pass School District you can take part in this program.

Click HERE for the full pick up schedule.

