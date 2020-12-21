Grants Pass schools lit up with holiday lights

This past Thursday, the front of all 10 schools in the Grants Pass School District were transformed into the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
Dutch Bros partnered with the district by offering up free hot cocoa for students and their families.
Each school collected donations of non-perishable food to help families in the community.
Teachers said it’s just another way for them to connect with their students during this difficult time.
“COVID created this, something beautiful out of it, for sure,” said Parkside Elementary PTA President Daniele Parkhurst. “This is just, kinda, a way we thought that the kids could still come to the school, and see something fun. Bring a little holiday cheer.”