Grants Pass seeking new applications for low & moderate-income housing

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The City of Grants Pass is looking for new construction applications for low- and moderate-income residential housing developments.

According to a press release from the city, it has over $479k from the Housing Opportunity Fund ready to distribute for qualified projects.

Projects eligible for funding must have either rental units that are for household whose income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or homeownership units for household at or below 100% of the AMI.

The last day to apply for these funds is Friday, June 21st.

