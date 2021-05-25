Grants Pass teenager in custody after police say he shot his brother

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A Grants Pass teenager is in custody Monday after police say he shot his little brother. A subsequent standoff took place, at the home on the 500-block of NW Butler Avenue. It ended peacefully, this afternoon.
Police say 19-year-old Zenobius Lyon shot his 17-year-old brother during an altercation. When officers arrived on the scene, the 17-year-old was treated for the gunshot wound outside the home and was taken to a Medford hospital.
Police say Zenobius remained inside and refused to exit. The Grants Pass SWAT and Crisis Negation Teams came to the scene.
After several hours of negotiations, the 19-year old agreed to exit the home. He was taken to Josephine County Jail.
He’s charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a firearm. There’s no word on his brother’s condition.
