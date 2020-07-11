Home
Grants Pass Toyota shuts down temporarily after positive COVID-19 case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Toyota is shutting down temporarily after it found out one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The dealership made the decision to shut down Friday morning and closed up the lot at noon. A representative for the dealership tells NBC5 News that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of their employees and customers. It said the employees who were in contact with the person who tested positive have been instructed to be tested and quarantine until they have results.

“We have just the one positive case, we have other employees who have gone to get tested by have not comeback positive yet,” Grants Pass Toyota General Manager, Brad Myerchin said.
The dealership says it will remain closed for cleaning until next week.  There is staff in the building, the dealership said none of them have been in contact with the employee who tested positive.

