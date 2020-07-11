Grants Pass Toyota shuts down temporarily after positive COVID-19 case

The dealership made the decision to shut down Friday morning and closed up the lot at noon. A representative for the dealership tells NBC5 News that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of their employees and customers. It said the employees who were in contact with the person who tested positive have been instructed to be tested and quarantine until they have results.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.