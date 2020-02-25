Home
Grants Pass Vet Center moves locations

Grants Pass Vet Center moved into a new 2-building headquarters on Steiger St, which is an upgrade from their previous location on 10th St.

“We just didn’t have the room for 15, 16 veterans to come into a room and try to get that education. So now we have a building where can run a fishing group, a billiard group,” says Michael Jackson, Director of Grants Pass Vet Center.

He served in the Army for over 20 years calling it some of the best and worst times of his life. Now he works to help other veterans get back into the community they once served.

“It’s really common for a veteran coming back to say that they don’t understand the world around them here. And that those people may not understand them,” says Jackson.

But the help the center provides goes beyond simply helping vets transition home.

“If a veteran has a questions about health care, mental health, VA benefits, state benefits, federal benefits then we’re here to answer those questions for them,” says Josh Mathrews, an outreach coordinator with the organization.

It currently offers counseling, as well as a referral program if a veteran needs help getting their VA benefits. With the new space they are expanding more programming.

