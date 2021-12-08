Grants Pass woman gets ‘Hallmark movie moment’ thanks to local store

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —One Grants Pass woman, says she had a “hallmark movie moment,” all thanks to a local clothing store. Wild Rogue Emporium in downtown Grants Pass, was getting ready for the annual holiday window decorating contest.

The centerpiece for the display was a custom pink dress with a gold skirt.

The dress caught the eye of 23-year-old Michaela Loraditch. Her sister and mother quickly took her into the store, to try it on.

Like a Christmas miracle, the dress from the display fit perfectly. The women’s boutique decided to sell her the dress, even though it was the focus of the window decorating contest.

“We said absolutely, we don’t need it for this silly contest, she had already made our Christmas wishes come true,” said the store owner, Jan Bertaggia.

“Just their generosity was amazing, it’s just one of the most wonderful stores I’ve ever been in,” said Loraditch.

She wore the dress to take a photo with Santa at the mall.