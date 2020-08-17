Grants Pass woman & Redding man killed in N. California plane crash

SUSANVILLE, Calif. – A plane crash in Northern California reportedly claimed the lives of a woman from Grants Pass and a man from Redding.
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of August 15, a small single-engine Piper PA-14 took off from a dirt runway at the Susanville Municipal Airport. However, the plane suddenly took a sharp turn while about 500 feet in the air and came crashing to the ground, according to a witness.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the severely-damaged plane in a dirt patch off the runway. Inside the wreckage, deputies found 45-year-old Kevin Fore of Redding, California and 35-year-old Krista Holstrom of Grants Pass, Oregon. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
LCSO Lieutenant Dave Woginrich said, “The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.”