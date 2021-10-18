Grants Pass YMCA hosts first pickle ball tournament

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Pickle ball, the nation’s fastest growing sport, continues to take off locally with the Grants Pass Family YMCA hosting its first pickle ball tournament this past weekend.
The tournament began on Friday night before wrapping up on Sunday.
Women’s, juniors, men’s and mixed divisions were offered to over 130 players who participated.
Medals were awarded to first, second and third places.
CEO of the Grants Pass YMCA, Matt Lund, says the organization is working to get more people involved with the sport.
“The YMCA is trying to grow the programs and really bring families and others from outside of our community [to] here, we have teams that have come from Washington, we have teams that came from northern California,” he said.
Lund says the YMCA is hosting another tournament in May.
If you’re interested in picking up the paddle and learning more, visit grantspassymca.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.