Grass fire near Bear Creek Greenway causes temporary evacuation

MEDFORD, Ore.- A grass fire near the Bear Creek Greenway causing a temporary evacuation Monday.

According to Medford Fire Department Captain Ryan Willits, firefighters responded to the 700 Block of North Riverside Avenue for a smoke investigation Monday afternoon.

Once the call was upgraded to a grass fire, two additional engines and a grass rig were brought in.

Captain Willits said a tenth of an acre was burning along the Greenway, threatening the structures on the other side of the fence.

A section of fencing was taken down to gain access to the fire.

“The origin area of where the grass fire appeared to have started looked like a traveled path along the Greenway, but as far as that, it was pretty small in nature,” Captain Willits said.

Captain Willits says there were no injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

