Greystone Court in Medford, ACCESS teaming up for annual holiday light display and food drive

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter December 20, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore — Greystone court residents in east Medford are inviting the public to view their annual holiday light display, with a food and fund drive benefitting ACCESS.

The drive will begin Tuesday December 21st and will continue until Friday December 24th. ACCESS says it will be accepting donations of non perishable food items and cash donations to help feed people in Jackson county.

“It’s been a tough couple of years and so [the light display] really is a highlight and brings hope to the community,” Kellie Battaglia, Advancement director with ACCESS, told NBC5 Monday. “We can’t thank the residents of greystone court enough.” 

The homes are located off of north phoenix road. The event will be running each day from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Battaglia says Asante will also match total cash donations up to $5,000.

According to ACCESS, the drive has collected more than 160,000 pounds of food and $370,000 in donations since the event started 21 years ago. Representatives say food rich in protein is especially needed including peanut butter, canned tuna, canned meat, and beans.

Donations can also be made on their website or by texting “Greystone” to 44-321.

