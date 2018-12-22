Greystone Court Residents kick off Christmas weekend with light display and food drive.

Greystone Court residents kicked off Christmas weekend with the first night of the annual Greystone Court holiday light display and food drive Friday.
The residents are accepting non-perishable food items and donations for ACCESS.
ACCESS spokesperson Phillip Yates said for every dollar donated, it equals five pounds of food.
They said foods they especially need are protein-rich foods like peanut butter, canned tuna, canned meat and beans. However, any non-perishable items like rice, pasta, and cold and hot cereals are appreciated, too.
The event has been going on since 2000. Since then, they’ve gathered thousands of pounds of food and more than 300,000 dollars.
It’s going on every night until Christmas Eve from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m..