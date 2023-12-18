Grinch of the Rogue returns with a cause

MEDFORD, Ore. – You can now take pictures with the Grinch on Cherry Lane in East Medford.

While it’s been a tradition for years, this year they are doing it for a special cause.

T’was several nights before Christmas, all throughout the quiet Rogue Valley.

But one house in East Medford, where crowds would rally.

Original Grinch, Britton Munoz said,

“We started the grinch back in 2012, because we knew that the neighborhood was such a Christmas neighborhood, and we had no idea that the Grinch would take off like it is right now.”

Britton Munoz usually wears the suit, when the holidays are around the bend, but the original grinch thought it would be good to give it to a friend.

Standing more than 6 feet tall and his green fur all unkempt.

Usually, a scrooge but tonight, making an attempt.

Lights shining bright on the Cherry Lane street, where the Grinch of the Rogue had many a’ treats.

Grinch, Beaver Gilman said,

“I’ve always loved the Grinch, so this was just a perfect opportunity. I’ve been helping them out for about six or seven years down here. We come every Christmas time and just coming down here and getting the smiles and the love and the cheer and the kids. Yeah, it’s just a great thing to do.”

Many came forward to take photos and smile.

And while most were brave, for some it took a while.

But this grinch was no meanie, he had a very important message.

To donate to veterans, he and his friends did encourage.

Friend of the Grinch and veteran, Ken Wilson said,

“Being able to escort veterans back to DC and Virginia, to see the memorials and its life changing. It was life changing for me. I’ve seen how it affects veterans in a course of a four-day trip.”

It’s all a partnership with Honor Flight of Oregon and it’s a way to show vets that their service isn’t forgotten.

They say it’s important to get vets to fly to their memorials, because if they did then their hearts would be very full.

Gilman said,

“It reminds them of what people have done for us, for this country. And they probably have family or friends who have went through it so, just something for everyone to remember especially during the holidays.”

The Grinch and his friends say it’s important to remember, that the spirit of giving should be strongest in December.

And when the night calms down and not even a mouse is to be heard, the Grinch will do all over again, until December 23rd.

Munoz said,

“It means a lot to me to be doing what I’m doing. And I thank everyone who donates, everybody who just comes by and says, ‘god we love seeing you every year.’ And I’ve seen kids grow up since 2012 to 2024 and it’s amazing.”

So come one, come all, come merry and jolly.

Donate to a good cause and maybe take a ride on the trolley.

And do a good deed when the opportunity arises and someone else’s heart may grow three sizes.

And lastly the Grinch says to enjoy the nearby lights and a Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

You can catch a visit with the Grinch on the corner of Cherry Lane and North Phoenix Road in Medford.

And to donate to the cause, you can go to the website.

