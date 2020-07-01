Grocery stores decide how to enforce statewide mask mandate

OREGON — Stores are forced to decide whether they will enforce the mask mandate and to what degree, starting Wednesday.
Many grocery stores are requiring employees to mask-up, but businesses are unsure how they’ll enforce the policy. Grocery stores across southern Oregon are taking different approaches on enforcement.
“We’re pretty frustrated about where things are and there is no reason to pretend that were not,” Dan Clay, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Union, said.
All stores are required to post clear signage instructing customers to mask-up. Most stores require employees to wear masks, but enforcing customers is a whole other topic. Whether grocery stores will deny business to people without masks is unclear.
The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents 30,000 grocery workers throughout Oregon and southwest Washington, says many employees are frustrated that customers aren’t required to wear masks.
“My members feel like they’re being called essential employees but are being treated like they’re disposable employees,” Clay said.
When asked about their mask policy, Safeway/Albertsons said in a statement, “We thank our customers for following all state regulations with respect to face coverings, for their protection and for that of our associates. We also require our associates and vendors to wear masks as well.”
Fred Meyer gave a similar response saying in part, “To protect our associates and minimize the risk of disputes with customers, we uphold the mandate through door signage and in-store radio as well as the ongoing execution of additional protection measures like protective partitions at every check lane and floor decals to further promote physical distancing.”
When asked if they would turn away customers without masks, there was no response from either store.
Winco said masks are required for employees and customers, but also wouldn’t comment on specific enforcement policies. Ray’s Market says they will try to enforce customers to wear masks as best as they can, but again, gave no specifics.
“I cant see why they can’t put somebody at the door and say – here’s a mask, wear a mask protect another human being,” Clay said.
While there are mixed feelings regarding mask enforcement among customers, grocery stores are allowed to deny customers for not wearing masks. It is private property. However, it’s ultimately the customer’s decision whether they shop there or walk away.
