Ground broken on tiny village for homeless in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —After a year of work, ground was broken on a new temporary housing shelter in Grants Pass.
Foundry Village is similar to Hope Village in Medford, a group of tiny homes that will help transition the homeless to more stable living solutions.
It’s being built by the All Care Community Foundation, and volunteers.
Medford-based Rogue Retreat, which runs Hope Village is going to run the property.
Today, the project broke ground on its community building.
Once it’s complete, the team of volunteers will begin building the 17 tiny homes on the property.
“I am bubbly and giddy inside because it’s been so long both because of covid and just the whole process, and this is the part that’s fun and enjoyable, it’s fun to be out here it’s fun to be with these people pounding nails and doing stuff, I’m just thrilled to death to be out here,” says Doug Walker, Project Manager.
Walker says the community building should be complete in 4 months.
It will hold the bathrooms, laundry, kitchen and case management offices.
For more information, visit foundryvillage.com.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.