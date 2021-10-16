Group of churches host virtual conversation about transgender kids

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A group of Grants Pass churches is hosting a virtual community discussion this Saturday about transgender youth.
The talk comes after two former Grants Pass educators were sharing their personal beliefs online regarding proposed LGBTQ+ legislation.
The discussion is called Understanding the Needs of Transgender Youth. The event starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and is free. It will have a number of panelists, like a pediatric physician and psychotherapist.
“Students have been largely ignored in the conflict between the school board and the terminated teachers. The teachers, their attorneys, and the board members who support the teachers have avoided any discussion of harm to the students,” said Dr. Debra Koutnik, Pediatric Behavioral Physician.
Dr. Koutnik said she hopes after this conversation parents and community members will have a better understanding of transgender youth and how to support them.
If you’re interested in registering, click HERE.
