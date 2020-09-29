Group planning to sue after police remove homeless from Hawthorne Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford attorney says he plans to file a civil lawsuit against the City of Medford after a tent city was removed from Hawthorne Park.
“We are more than prepared and we anticipate going to trial in federal court to invalidate the statues relating to the criminalization of homelessness in the raids and sweeps that have happened in Medford,” said Justin Rosas.
Justin Rosas says he and his client, an unofficial group that called itself, Hawthorne Mutual Aid, say they intend to file a civil lawsuit against the City of Medford.
“They have set up an unconstitutional and inhumane system when dealing with the homeless,” said Justin Rosas.
Rosas says how the city reacted to the homeless population at the park after the Almeda Fire was just the tipping point of a series of events between officials and the homeless population. Rosas described the previous police sweeps on the Bear Creek Greenway as being more like raids.
“We kept watching sweeps happen and enforcement activities happen while paying attention to what the press releases were saying is going on. Which seemed in contradiction in what we were observing, said Rosas
There is recent case law about prohibited camping both in Grants Pass and in Idaho that prohibits citations based on specific situations involving illegal camping. While Medford Deputy City Attorney, Eric Mitton won’t comment on any specific claims from Rosas and his client. He said last week the city was well within its rights to close the park.
“The city always has the ability to close a limited specific area for hygiene purposes and that was the key issue here in Hawthorne park,” said Eric Mitton.
Officers told us they found needles, evidence of drugs even human waste.
“We had to bring in a forty-yard dumpster to haul all the garbage away,” said Lt. Trevor Arnold, Medford Police.
Rosas however saw something different.
“I actually saw a campsite that was more organized than most campgrounds that I’ve camped at in my life,” said Rosas.
While the suit isn’t filed yet, Rosas says they have given the City of Medford notice to gather evidence for the possible suit.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]