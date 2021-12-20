Guilty verdict reached in 2019 arson murder of Cave Junction man, four suspects involved

GRANTS PASS, Ore — A jury in Josephine county found a suspect guilty in the 2019 arson murder of a man in Cave Junction.

The Illinois Valley Fire District and OSP responded to a residential fire on the one hundred block of E. River Street in Cave Junction. Investigators found the body of then 66-year-old Donald Thomas inside of the burned home.

Detectives say the case went cold until a witness came forward in November of 2019 – naming all the individuals. Investigators later located the suspects on November 26th and arrested them on charges of murder, arson, and burglary.

39-year-old Richard Webb was found guilty on all charges during a two week trial that ended on December 14th.

31-year-old Justin Mason plead guilty and is currently serving his sentence according to Oregon State Police. The other two suspects, 37-year-old Kenny Webb and 26-year-old Dakota Crow have trials set for next year.

