Gyda Fire threatens homes

The Harris’ weren’t home when the fire broke out. Their neighbors immediately called them, but they still couldn’t believe it.
Pat Harris said when they drove up, all they could see was a line of fire coming from the back of their house. That’s when it hit them, it was all too real.
“You start thinking about what is it you wanna get? And you know, for us it wound up being our dogs, our cat, one computer and everything else? It didn’t matter,” Pat Harris said.
Applegate Fire said when the flames came over the hill, it died out. They credit this partially to the Harris’ thinning out the forest behind their home.
Pat Harris said they could not be more thankful for the firefighters who helped keep their home safe.
