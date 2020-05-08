Gyms and restaurants are two businesses gradually reopening May 15

MEDFORD, Ore. – Gyms and restaurants are already brainstorming the logistics of how to reopen safely.
Buttercloud Bakery & Cafe in Downtown Medford says its current set-up allows more flexibility to follow the governor’s guidelines. But Co-Owner, Ellen Holub says it will be an adjustment for everyone.
“We can physically have 6 feet between tables. We just remove some of the existing tables. But for the sustainable bottom line stand point it is going to be challenging depending how long this goes on for,” says Holub.
Until Jackson County to gets the thumbs up from the state Buttercloud says it will continue to offer pick-up or delivery only.
Gyms are also on the list of businesses that will slowly be able to reopen …When individual counties get state approval.
Medford-based Superior Athletic Club closed back in March when Gov. Kate Brown originally announced her ‘Stay-at-Home’ order. It’s managing owner says the gym has always focused on sanitation, but they’re preparing to step it up a notch by adding hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for all members.
“I think the big thing on any gym is cleanliness is important anyway. But now it’s on the highest level that it can be.”
He says he’s also working to increase spacing inside the gyms by moving some equipment around.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]