Habitat for Humanity home broken into

MEDFORD, Ore. — A home being built through Habitat for Humanity was broken into recently.
The home that was broken into is located on 10th street with two other dwellings.
The Director of Programs and Operations tells us the project on 10th street has been in progress since 2018.
“Somebody went by to get a key so we could start doing clean up, because we’re finally to the end stage of this project and they notice that the door that the key box was attached to, had been kicked open,” said Director of Programs and Operations at Habitat for Humanity, Brandon Thoms.
Thoms says tools were stolen out of the home and the front door was damaged.
A gofundme has been set up on the Habitat for Humanity Facebook page to help cover the losses.
Families are expected to move into the homes in the next few weeks.
